BAKU Nov 4 Azerbaijan will keep BP as
the core partner for its biggest gas development for many more
decades, a senior official said on Wednesday in a move that will
boost the oil major's growth prospects and allay fears over its
future in the country.
BP has been at the forefront of the Azeri oil and gas
industry since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
But relations soured in 2012 when Azeri President Ilham
Aliyev said BP had made "false promises" about the amount of oil
it would produce from huge Azeri fields and the country was
short of revenues because of lower-than-expected output.
Relations have improved since then and the new comment
signals BP is poised to retain its position of a leading oil
major in the Caspian Sea nation.
It comes as BP is looking for new areas of growth having
finally reached a settlement this year with U.S. authorities
over the 2010 Macondo spill.
"SOCAR and BP plan to continue cooperation in implementation
of Shah Deniz-3 project after completion of Shah Deniz-2," the
senior official at Azerbaijan's state energy firm SOCAR, who
asked not to be named, told Reuters.
Shah Deniz, which translates as the King of the Sea, is
Azerbaijan's major gas field and is being developed by SOCAR and
BP as well as Turkish, Malaysian and Russian companies and
Iran's state energy company NIOC.
Shah Deniz has been pumping gas to Turkey since 2006 as part
of phase one, while gas from its second stage is expected to
reach Europe by 2019-2020 with production due to begin at the
end of 2018.
The official said phase one would produce a total of 200
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas during the course of its life
- equal to two fifths of EU's annual gas consumption.
Phase 2 will produce another 400 bcm while phase 3 will
become the biggest development with its total output expected to
amount to 600 bcm. The official did not specify when phase 3
could start. BP declined to comment.
