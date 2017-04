BAKU, March 6 Azeri state energy firm SOCAR plans to issue Eurobonds in March, the firm's president said on Friday, following a sharp fall in global oil prices.

"We plan to issue Eurobonds before the end of March," Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.

"It's linked to the declining oil price," he added, without elaborating on any other details of the upcoming issue. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)