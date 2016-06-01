BAKU, June 1 Azerbaijan state energy company
SOCAR is interested in buying Austrian oil group OMV's
Turkish subsidiary, a SOCAR official said on Wednesday.
OMV said in February that it was putting Turkish fuel
products distribution and lubricants company OMV Petrol Ofisi AS
up for sale as part of its strategy to dispose of non-core
assets.
"SOCAR has an interest in this deal. We are waiting for the
company to submit information on these assets," Zaur
Gakhramanov, the head of SOCAR Turkey Enerji, told journalists.
OMV Petrol Ofisi had been expected to release information on
the sale in June, but had postponed it until September, he said.
Chinese and Japanese companies have also expressed interest
in buying OMV Petrol Ofisi.
