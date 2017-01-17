BAKU Jan 17 Azeri state oil company SOCAR expects net profit of around 550 million manat ($298 million) for the second half of 2016, company Vice President for Economic Issues Suleyman Gasimov said on Tuesday.

SOCAR will receive a loan of $500 million from the finance ministry this year, Gasimov said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)