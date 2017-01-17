BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
BAKU Jan 17 Azeri state oil company SOCAR expects net profit of around 550 million manat ($298 million) for the second half of 2016, company Vice President for Economic Issues Suleyman Gasimov said on Tuesday.
SOCAR will receive a loan of $500 million from the finance ministry this year, Gasimov said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share