* SOFAZ encouraged by latest progress report
* EITI compliance important for international investors
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU, Dec 2 Azerbaijan is committed to further
improving transparency, the executive director of state oil fund
SOFAZ said, in order to meet a key international benchmark that
would make the country more attractive to foreign investors.
The standard is set by the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (EITI), which is backed by governments,
corporations and financial institutions and aims to promote open
and accountable management of natural resources.
In 2015, EITI downgraded Azerbaijan to "candidate" from
"compliant" country because of its concern about limits on civic
freedoms in the former Soviet republic. In October this year,
the EITI board said Azerbaijan had made meaningful progress, and
retained its candidate status.
"Azerbaijan has assessed this decision as positive and
believes that it will encourage further prompt steps in
resolution of other existing problems," SOFAZ's executive
director Shahmar Movsumov said.
"We believe that further developments in EITI implementation
in Azerbaijan will not be ignored by the international community
and will have a positive effect on the country's future in the
EITI," he added in an e-mailed answer to Reuters questions.
The $35-billion SOFAZ, which holds proceeds from oil
contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and other revenue,
uses income from investments to pay for infrastructure projects.
In March, Azerbaijan pardoned 148 prisoners including
journalists, prominent rights activists and political opponents,
in an apparent move to deflect Western criticism of its human
rights record.
The EITI will deliver its next update in July 2017, and
Azerbaijan risks being suspended if it fails to make further
progress.
Its presence in the EITI is important for international
investors and banks attracted to its oil and gas sector, and
could affect decisions by the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development on funding the construction of pipelines.
"The Azeri government implements EITI not for gaining any
loans from international financial organisations, but in the
firm belief of the importance of EITI for the country and the
people," Movsumov said.
"At the same time, implementation of EITI supports
improvement of the investment climate in the country."
Oil and gas account for about 75 percent of Azerbaijan's
state revenues and 45 percent of gross domestic product, so the
slump in crude prices since mid-2014 has hit the country
particularly hard.
