BAKU Nov 7 BP, Statoil and
Total have acquired a combined 29 percent stake from
Azeri state energy company SOCAR in Trans-Anatolian natural gas
pipeline project (TANAP), a BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
"SOCAR confirmed its invitation to BP to participate in
TANAP, and BP will have a 12 percent stake, the same stake will
go to Statoil, while Total will get 5 percent," Tamam Bayatly
told Reuters.
She didn't reveal the financial details of the deal.
Turkey has a 20 percent stake in TANAP, which will take
Azeri gas to Turkey and to other markets in Europe, while
Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR holds 80 percent. SOCAR
offered BP, Statoil and Total to buy 29 percent of the total
from its stake in September.
Construction of the TANAP pipeline, which will be built from
the Turkish-Georgian border to Turkey's border with Europe, is
expected to start at the end of 2013 and the project's first
phase is seen ready at the end of 2017 or early 2018.