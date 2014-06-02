BAKU, June 2 Azeri state energy company SOCAR may reduce its stake in the multi-billion dollar Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), designed to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian gas, SOCAR's president said.

Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters on Monday that SOCAR would keep a controlling stake in the project, but may consider selling 7 percent out of the existing 58 percent.

"We are not aiming at selling our stake in TANAP and will keep 51 percent anyway," Abdullayev said. "We may sell 7 percent to a company if we are sure that it will make some input to the project."

TANAP envisages carrying 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea, one of the world's largest gas fields.

It will be built from the Turkish-Georgian border to Turkey's frontier with Bulgaria and Greece. Its construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 in order to start deliveries of gas from Shah Deniz II in 2019. The preliminary cost of the pipeline has been estimated at $20 billion.

Turkish pipeline firm Botas signed an agreement with SOCAR last week to raise its stake in the TANAP to 30 percent from 20 percent.

Along with SOCAR's 58 percent share, the other 12 percent is held by British oil major BP, which agreed to join Azerbaijan and Turkey in the project last year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Heinrich)