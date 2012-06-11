BAKU, June 11 Azerbaijan has resumed flows via a pipeline carrying Azeri natural gas from Shah Deniz field to Turkey, BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman said on Monday.

"Gas supplies via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum have been resumed and the pipeline works normally right now," a spokeswoman told Reuters.

A blast hit the pipeline near the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum on May 29. The Turkish operator Botas blamed it on technical failures.

Turkey has been buying an annual volume of four billion cubic meters of Azeri gas from Shah Deniz since 2007, or an average of 12 million cubic meters per day.

Shah Deniz reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters and its full-scale exploration is expected to start in 2017. (Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Lidia Kelly)