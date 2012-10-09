BAKU Oct 9 BP-Azerbaijan said gas flows from Azeri Shah Deniz fields to Turkey were resumed on Tuesday after the supplies were halted last week amid reports of a pipeline blast.

"On Tuesday, Turkey started to receive gas from Shah Deniz field again following a maintenance completion," a spokeswoman for BP-Azerbaijan told Reuters.

BP-Azerbaijan is the operator of Shah Deniz, which produces about 25 million cubic metres of gas per day.

On Thursday, gas supplies from Shah Deniz to Turkey were halted after "an incident", BP said. Several industry sources said gas supplies were stopped due to an explosion in Turkey.