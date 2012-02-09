BAKU Feb 9 Azerbaijan restarted natural gas deliveries on Thursday to Turkey from its giant Shah Deniz field, a spokeswoman for operator BP told Reuters.

Flows of Azeri gas to Turkey stopped on Tuesday, cutting it off from gas needed to meet high winter demand after Shah Deniz shut down on Monday night due to a technical fault.

"We have restarted gas exports," the spokeswoman for BP's Caspian Sea operations said.

The Shah Deniz gas platform had restarted production on Wednesday, but exports were suspended until Thursday. (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by; Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Thomas Grove)