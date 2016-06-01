BAKU, June 1 The World Bank is ready to issue a
$500 million loan to Azerbaijan to help it finance the Southern
Gas Corridor (SGC) pipeline project, a Baku-based World Bank
official said on Wednesday.
"Azerbaijan has asked the World Bank for a loan to finance
its share of the SGC and the bank has expressed readiness to
allocate for this purpose $500 million," the official said.
The Southern Gas Corridor consists of a chain of pipelines
which will transport gas from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan
to European markets.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
editing by Katya Golubkova)