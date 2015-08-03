BAKU Aug 3 British oil major BP has suspended operations on the Shah Deniz platform in the Caspian Sea as well as the Shah Deniz facility inside the Sangachal terminal for planned maintenance from Aug. 2, BP-Azerbaijan said on Monday.

"In accordance with the plan, production from the Shah Deniz platform will be suspended on 2nd August for about 20 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken," the company said in a statement.

"This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations ... The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast," it said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs)