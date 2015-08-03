BAKU Aug 3 British oil major BP has
suspended operations on the Shah Deniz platform in the Caspian
Sea as well as the Shah Deniz facility inside the Sangachal
terminal for planned maintenance from Aug. 2, BP-Azerbaijan said
on Monday.
"In accordance with the plan, production from the Shah Deniz
platform will be suspended on 2nd August for about 20 days to
enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be
undertaken," the company said in a statement.
"This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal
operations ... The shut-down is also included in the annual
production forecast," it said.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)