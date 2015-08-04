(In AUG 3 story, removes reference in paragraph 2 to Statoil,
which no longer has stake)
BAKU Aug 3 British oil major BP has
suspended operations on the Shah Deniz platform in the Caspian
Sea as well as the Shah Deniz facility inside the Sangachal
terminal for planned maintenance from Aug. 2, the company said
on Monday
Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, is being
developed by partners including BP, Azeri state energy company
SOCAR and others.
"In accordance with the plan, production from the Shah Deniz
platform will be suspended on 2nd August for about 20 days to
enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be
undertaken," field operator BP's Azerbaijan business said in a
statement.
"This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal
operations ... The shut-down is also included in the annual
production forecast," it said.
Natural gas output from the offshore field rose to 2.6
billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first quarter of this year
from 2.32 bcm in the same period of 2014. It produced 0.6
million tonnes of condensate, the same as in the first quarter
of last year.
Shah Deniz is estimated to contain 1.2-1.5 trillion cubic
metres of gas. Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006,
while gas from its second stage is expected to reach Europe by
2019-2020.
BP said on Monday that production from the main Azeri,
Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by BP as well as
export operations and loadings at ports of Ceyhan in Turkey and
Supsa in Georgia would continue as normal.
