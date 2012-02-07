DUBAI Feb 7 Exports of Azeri gas from the Shah Deniz platform stopped late on Monday after a technical problem, but production at the field is expected to resume late Tuesday, a spokeswoman for operator BP said.

Flows of gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey were stopped on Tuesday, curbing supply to Turkey as it faces pressure to meet high winter demand.

"During planned maintenance work on a power system at the Shah Deniz platform a malfunction occurred which triggered the automatic shutdown of the platform," the spokeswoman said.

"We did suspend gas exports from the terminal at around the same time yesterday. The platform will be restarted as soon as the maintenace activities are complete which is planned for this evening."

