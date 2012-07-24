BAKU, July 24 Azeri Industry and Energy Minister
Natik Aliyev said on Tuesday he believed the Nabucco West
pipeline was the best project to ship Caspian gas to Western
Europe, as an alternative to Russian flows to the European
Union.
"I consider that Nabucco West is the best option from all
points of view because it is a project of the European Union and
they always supported this project," Aliyev told reporters.
"It has a big capacity, big diameter, and it gives us the
opportunity to deliver gas to east and central Europe. It's a
more reliable market for Azeri gas."
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II consortium, led by BP Plc
and Statoil, in June selected the Nabucco West pipeline
for one of two possible routes to carry Caspian gas to western
Europe.
The other scheme in the running is the Trans-Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP), which is in the running as a possible southern
route.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Barbara Lewis;
editing by Rex Merrifield)