BAKU May 21 British oil major BP has suspended operations at West Azeri, one of its platforms in the Caspian Sea, for planned maintenance, Tamam Bayatly, a spokeswoman for BP Azerbaijan, told Reuters on Thursday.

Operations are suspended for 22 days, she added. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze and Polina Devitt; editing by Gareth Jones)