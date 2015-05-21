(Adds details, background)
BAKU May 21 British oil major BP has
suspended operations at West Azeri, one of its platforms in the
Caspian Sea, for planned maintenance, Tamam Bayatly, a
spokeswoman for BP Azerbaijan, told Reuters on Thursday.
Operations are suspended for 22 days, she added.
"This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal
operations," Bayatly said, adding exports would continue
according to the schedule.
She said the work would maintain the ability of the platform
to produce in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way.
Oil output from the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG)
oilfields operated by BP, which account for most of Azerbaijan's
output, rose to 8 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2015
from 7.9 million in the same period last year, BP said last
week.
Daily oil production at the ACG fields rose to an average
661,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 645,800 bpd a year ago.
Azerbaijan said total crude oil and condensate production in
Azerbaijan rose to 14.2 million tonnes in the first four months
of 2015 from 13.6 million a year earlier, driven by rising oil
output at the ACG fields.
Falling output at the ACG oilfields has been a cause of
concern in Baku.
BP and its partner, Azeri state energy company SOCAR, tried
to calm those worries in 2013, saying production had stabilised.
Total oil output rose in 2013 for the first time since 2011, but
the decline resumed in 2014.
Azerbaijan plans to produce 40.3 million tonnes of oil and
29 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas in 2015.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze and
Polina Devitt; Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter)