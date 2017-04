BAKU, June 12 British oil company BP has completed maintenance and resumed production at its West Azeri platform in the Caspian Sea, Tamam Bayatly, a spokeswoman for BP Azerbaijan, said on Friday.

Operations were suspended on May 21 for a planned 22-day maintenance but the work was completed earlier.

"Maintenance at West Azeri is over six days earlier than planned and production has been resumed," Bayatly said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jason Neely)