BAKU, Sept 17 BP is to suspend operations
at one of its platforms in the Caspian Sea for planned
maintenance, a spokeswoman for BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday.
"Chirag oil platform will be suspended this autumn," Tamam
Bayatly said by telephone.
She did not specify when the maintenance was expected to
start and how long it would last.
Chirag is one of main offshore oilfields in Azerbaijan
operated by BP.
The company had suspended operations at another major
platform in the Caspian Sea, West Azeri, for planned maintenance
on May 21 for 22 days.
Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to
27.9 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2015 from 28.6
million tonnes a year earlier, mainly due to declining output at
the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli fields, according to official
Azeri statistics.
Daily oil output at these oilfields, which account for most
of Azerbaijan's production, fell to an average 641,000 barrels
per day (bpd) in the first half of 2015 from 656,000 bpd in the
same period last year and 661,000 bpd in the first quarter of
this year, BP said in August.
Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan fell to
41.9 million tonnes last year from 43.1 million in 2013. Natural
gas output was 29.2 bcm in 2014, according to Azeri statistics.
Oil production rose to 14.2 million tonnes in the first four
months of 2015 from 13.6 million a year earlier, but started to
decline in May as BP suspended operations at West Azeri.
BP and its partner, SOCAR, said in 2013 that production had
stabilised. Total oil output rose in 2013 for the first time
since 2011, but the decline resumed in 2014.
Azerbaijan plans to produce 40.7 million tonnes of oil and
30.2 bcm of gas in 2015.
