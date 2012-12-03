BAKU Dec 3 Azeri state energy firm SOCAR may
issue domestic bonds worth up to 500 million manats ($640
million) next year to finance its investment projects, SOCAR's
head Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters on Monday.
The bonds are expected to have a five-year maturity, he
said, with some funds raised to be spent on developing the Umid
gas condensate field in the Caspian Sea, discovered in 2010.
Abdullayev did not say what the total cost of development
would be for Umid, with initial estimates putting reserves at
200 billion cubic metres of gas and 40 million tonnes of
condensate.
Umid was the first field discovered by SOCAR relying on its
own resources since Azerbaijan gained independence after the
collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The biggest gas deposit in the country is Shah Deniz, which
is being developed by BP, Statoil and SOCAR and
is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.
SOCAR is a partner in all major Azeri oil and gas projects,
producing 8.4 million tonnes of oil out of the country's total
45.6 million tonnes last year.
SOCAR's gas output stood at 7 billion cubic metres, roughly
a quarter of Azeri total.