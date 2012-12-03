BAKU Dec 3 Azeri state energy firm SOCAR may issue domestic bonds worth up to 500 million manats ($640 million) next year to finance its investment projects, SOCAR's head Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters on Monday.

The bonds are expected to have a five-year maturity, he said, with some funds raised to be spent on developing the Umid gas condensate field in the Caspian Sea, discovered in 2010.

Abdullayev did not say what the total cost of development would be for Umid, with initial estimates putting reserves at 200 billion cubic metres of gas and 40 million tonnes of condensate.

Umid was the first field discovered by SOCAR relying on its own resources since Azerbaijan gained independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The biggest gas deposit in the country is Shah Deniz, which is being developed by BP, Statoil and SOCAR and is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.

SOCAR is a partner in all major Azeri oil and gas projects, producing 8.4 million tonnes of oil out of the country's total 45.6 million tonnes last year.

SOCAR's gas output stood at 7 billion cubic metres, roughly a quarter of Azeri total.