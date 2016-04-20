UPDATE 4-Oil pushes higher on worries over new U.S. sanctions on Iran
* U.S. President Donald Trump prepared for new Iran sanctions
AZERI STATE OIL FUND'S ASSETS UP 2 PCT IN Q1 TO $33.6 BLN BY APR.1
* U.S. President Donald Trump prepared for new Iran sanctions
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 International flights in and out of the European Union could be exempted from emissions limits for at least another four years to give the United Nations time to implement a global system to curb pollution from planes.
LONDON, Feb 3 The rising cost of raw materials is likely to be risk for European firms, Goldman Sachs said, adding that the impact of inflation and companies' pricing power were key themes emerging from the ongoing results season.