May 10 Azia Co Ltd :

* Says it to distribute 36,700 shares of its treasury common stock at 2,667 yen per share via private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan

* Says it to raise 97.9 million yen in total via private placement

* Says placement date is May 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/T0lVCf

