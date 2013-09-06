BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
MILAN, Sept 6 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Friday it signed a joint venture agreement with Brazil's Legan Administracao de Recursos for a partnership in Brazil.
Azimut, through AZ International Holdings S.A., will purchase from its existing shareholders 50 percent of a Brazilian holding company controlling the entire equity capital of Legan for about 3 million euros, it said.
It will also entail the subscription of a capital increase of around 2.5 million euros to finance the business plan.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.