BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Nov 4 Italian asset manager Azimut expects to end the year with net profit between 100 million and 160 million euros ($215.80 million), its chief executive said on Monday.
"Last year we posted (net earnings of) 160 million euros. This year it will depend on the financial markets whether we will be at 160 million or less," Piero Giuliani said on the sidelines of a conference.
He said net profit in any case would be more than 100 million euros.
Giuliani said October net inflows would be "well above 300 million euros", with assets under management above 22 billion euros.
Azimut, Italy's leading independent asset manager, posted net inflows of 190 million euros in September. ($1 = 0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.