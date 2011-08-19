SHANGHAI Aug 19 Italian asset manager Azimut launched its China operation through a joint venture on Friday, targeting the country's rapidly-growing wealth management market.

Hong Kong-based AZ Investment Management will offer advisory services to Chinese banks, trust firms and securities houses in designing products targeting wealthy individuals and institutions through its Shanghai subsidiary, chief executive Gerard DeBenedetto said.

"There are literally thousands and thousands of institution and high net worth individuals in China that are not being served adequately," he told Reuters in an interview.

So far, about 30 foreign asset managers such as UBS and Schroders have entered China's 2.3 trillion yuan ($360 billion) mutual fund market, mainly through forming fund management ventures.

China is an important part of Azimut's global expansion strategy, as Italy's largest independent asset manager aims for a profit contribution of 10 percent from overseas businesses within three to five years, DeBenedetto said.

DeBenedetto said that AZ Investment, majority-owned by Azimut, will launch its first product in China in partnership with a local bank later this year that would invest in fixed-income products.

AZ Investment will also seek partnerships with Chinese trust firms and brokerage houses on equity-related products. ($1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)