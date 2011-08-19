SHANGHAI Aug 19 Italian asset manager Azimut
launched its China operation through a joint venture
on Friday, targeting the country's rapidly-growing wealth
management market.
Hong Kong-based AZ Investment Management will offer advisory
services to Chinese banks, trust firms and securities houses in
designing products targeting wealthy individuals and
institutions through its Shanghai subsidiary, chief executive
Gerard DeBenedetto said.
"There are literally thousands and thousands of institution
and high net worth individuals in China that are not being
served adequately," he told Reuters in an interview.
So far, about 30 foreign asset managers such as UBS
and Schroders have entered China's 2.3
trillion yuan ($360 billion) mutual fund market, mainly through
forming fund management ventures.
China is an important part of Azimut's global expansion
strategy, as Italy's largest independent asset manager aims for
a profit contribution of 10 percent from overseas businesses
within three to five years, DeBenedetto said.
DeBenedetto said that AZ Investment, majority-owned by
Azimut, will launch its first product in China in partnership
with a local bank later this year that would invest in
fixed-income products.
AZ Investment will also seek partnerships with Chinese trust
firms and brokerage houses on equity-related products.
($1 = 6.388 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)