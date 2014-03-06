BRIEF-Min Xin Holdings proposes rights issue of 137.8 million rights shares
* Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of not less than approximately HK$827 million
MILAN, March 6 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday its net profit fell to 155.7 million euros in 2013 compared with earnings worth 160.7 million euros the year before, as higher taxation on financial intermediaries eroded income.
Last year revenues rose to 472 million euros from 433.6 million euros in 2012, the company said in a statement.
Azimut proposed to pay a dividend of 0.70 euros per share on 2013 results, up from 0.55 euros the year before.
* Huayou Investment, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into LP agreement with other partners
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.