BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
MILAN Nov 6 Italian asset manager Azimut received inflows of 384 million euros ($517.42 million) in October 2013, the company said on Wednesday.
Total inflows for the year-to-date now stand at 2.5 billion euros, Azimut said. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - Citigroup has reorganized its foreign exchange group and local markets to combine G10 and emerging markets FX activities into a single trading business called Global Local Rates, and tapped Itay Tuchman to run it as global foreign exchange head, according to a memo obtained by IFR.
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.