MILAN, April 10 Azimut, Italy's leading independent asset manager, said its net fund inflows in March rose to 308.1 million euros ($402.57 million) as equity, bond and other financial markets rose.

The group had 16 billion euros in assets under management and a total of 18 billion in assets under administration at the end of March. ($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose)