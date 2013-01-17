MILAN Jan 17 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it will raise its stake in Turkish Global Menkul Degerler to 10 percent from 5 percent to strengthen its joint venture with Global Yatirim Holding .

No price was given, but the Italian company said it would "take into account market valuation", according to a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini. Editing by Steve Scherer.)