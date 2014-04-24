BRIEF-Puravankara passes resolution for exit from investment of 4.03 bln rupees at Panamaktha village
* Says board passed enabling resolution for exit from the investment of INR 4.03 billion at Raidurg, Panamaktha Village
MILAN, April 24 Italy's Azimut expect net inflows this year to be in line with 2013, the chief executive and chairman of the asset manager said on Thursday.
"Having raised 1.5 billion euros in the first quarter, it is reasonable to expect to get to around 3 billion euros (by the end of the year) like last year," Pietro Giuliani told Reuters.
Azimut last year had net inflows of around 3.2 billion euros.
Giuliani confirmed a 2014 target of 27 billion euros of assets under management but declined to give other details on this year's targets due to low visibility on financial markets. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Valentina Za)
* Says board passed enabling resolution for exit from the investment of INR 4.03 billion at Raidurg, Panamaktha Village
* Purchase price for property amounts to 16.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.9 million)
BRUSSELS, March 21 Italy's finance minister said he had had a good discussion with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday on plans to support ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena with public money, but indicated there was no date set to reach a deal.