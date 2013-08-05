Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
MILAN Aug 5 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday net inflows in July were 193 million euros ($256 million), bringing total inflows this year to 1.7 billion euros.
Shares in Azimut were up 1.5 percent at 17.3 euros at 1241 GMT. ($1 = 0.7528 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.