CORRECTED-Russia's Gazprom says raises 700 mln euro loan
MOSCOW, March 1 Russian gas producer Gazprom has raised 700 million euros ($739 million) in a five-year loan from France's Credit Agricole bank, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
MILAN Dec 9 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday it posted net new inflows of 228 million euros ($312 million)in November, bringing its total inflows since the beginning of the year to 2.95 billion euros.
The November results "enables us to confirm the goal of 2013 consolidated net profit between 130 and 160 million euros," said Azimut's Chairman Pietro Giuliani in a statement. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* FY revenue 197.1 million rand versus 204.5 million rand year ago
* Dena Bank and Apollo Munich Health Insurance announce corporate agency tie-up Source text: (Dena Bank today announced the launch of corporate agency arrangement with India's leading health insurance provider, Apollo Munich Health Insurance, for distribution of the latter's health insurance products.)