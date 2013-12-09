MILAN Dec 9 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday it posted net new inflows of 228 million euros ($312 million)in November, bringing its total inflows since the beginning of the year to 2.95 billion euros.

The November results "enables us to confirm the goal of 2013 consolidated net profit between 130 and 160 million euros," said Azimut's Chairman Pietro Giuliani in a statement. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)