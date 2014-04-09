BRIEF-Qatar's Commercial Bank calls OGM to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme
* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market
MILAN, April 9 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Wednesday inflows totalled 237 million euros ($326.9 million) in March.
Azimut said the result brought total inflows since the start of the year over 1.5 billion euros, twice the amount recorded for the first quarter of 2013.
($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Calls OGM on April 4 to approve launch of a global medium term notes programme of upto $2 billion to be issued in US market
March 22 Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd : * Says it sold department in Tokyo on March 22 * Says the selling price is not disclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/JXbd2j Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says that the co has changed its name from Centum Investment Company Limited to Centum Investment Company Plc Source: http://j.mp/2nA91Ud Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)