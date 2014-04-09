MILAN, April 9 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Wednesday inflows totalled 237 million euros ($326.9 million) in March.

Azimut said the result brought total inflows since the start of the year over 1.5 billion euros, twice the amount recorded for the first quarter of 2013.

($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)