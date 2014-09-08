BRIEF-Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln vs $20.4 mln in 2015
* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
MILAN, Sept 8 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Monday net inflows were 262 million euros (339.3 million US dollar) in August, bringing net inflows since the beginning of the year above 4.1 billion euros.
Total assets under management stood at 25.7 billion euros, Azimut said.
(1 US dollar = 0.7722 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of March 16, 2017 versus 11.2 percent as of September 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nLyvLy) Further company coverage: