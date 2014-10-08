MILAN Oct 8 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Wednesday its net inflows were 284 million euros ($360 million) in September, bringing total inflows in the first nine months to 4.5 billion euros.

"After the recent data, we are looking at the coming months with confidence," Azimut Chairman and CEO Pietro Giuliani said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7894 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)