MILAN, March 5 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday it had net inflows of 431 million euros in February, an all-time monthly record, bringing the total from the beginning of the year to 573 million euros.

Total assets under management stood at 20.2 billion euros ($26 billion). The shares extended gains after the data on the inflows was released, and were up 5 percent at 12.77 euros by 1438 GMT. ($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)