MILAN, Sept 5 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it recorded total inflows of 236 million euros ($312 million) in August.

The August result brings total inflows since the beginning of the year to 1.9 billion euros, it said.

Azimut shares were up 1 percent at 16 euros at 1434 GMT. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)