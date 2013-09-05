BRIEF-Shandong Buchang Pharma, unit plan life insurance JV with partners
* Says it and unit plan to invest 600 million yuan ($87.23 million) to set up life insurance JV with partners
MILAN, Sept 5 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it recorded total inflows of 236 million euros ($312 million) in August.
The August result brings total inflows since the beginning of the year to 1.9 billion euros, it said.
Azimut shares were up 1 percent at 16 euros at 1434 GMT. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Says 2016 net profit down 42.6 percent y/y at 2.1 billion yuan ($305.30 million)
