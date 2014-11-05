MILAN Nov 5 Italian asset manager Azimut posted net inflows of 734 million euros in October thanks to the consolidation of Mexico's Mas Fondos and Turkey's Notos joint-ventures.

Net of the impact of these two joint-ventures net inflows in October stood at around 300 million euros ($375 million) .

Azimut said in a statement on Wednesday cumulated net inflows this year totalled 5.2 billion euros while total assets under management amounted to 26 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8006 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)