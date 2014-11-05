Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN Nov 5 Italian asset manager Azimut posted net inflows of 734 million euros in October thanks to the consolidation of Mexico's Mas Fondos and Turkey's Notos joint-ventures.
Net of the impact of these two joint-ventures net inflows in October stood at around 300 million euros ($375 million) .
Azimut said in a statement on Wednesday cumulated net inflows this year totalled 5.2 billion euros while total assets under management amounted to 26 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8006 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.