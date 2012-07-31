MILAN, July 31 Italian asset manager Azimut posted a net profit of 79.1 million euros in the first half, up 76 percent on the previous year, driven by net inflows of over 830 million euros in the period.

In a statement on Tuesday, Azimut said results were helped by the offer of new products denominated in different currencies such as Chinese Renminbi.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)