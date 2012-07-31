BRIEF-Bank of N.T. Butterfield files for secondary stock offering
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files for secondary stock offering of up to $100 million -SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kKJeXh) Further company coverage:
MILAN, July 31 Italian asset manager Azimut posted a net profit of 79.1 million euros in the first half, up 76 percent on the previous year, driven by net inflows of over 830 million euros in the period.
In a statement on Tuesday, Azimut said results were helped by the offer of new products denominated in different currencies such as Chinese Renminbi.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Vanguard Horizon Funds reports a 5.61 percent passive stake in Wabash National Corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kCgZaM) Further company coverage: