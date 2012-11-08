UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN Nov 8 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday its net profit in the first nine months more than doubled on the previous year, driven by an increase in performance fees.
In a statement Azimut said its net profit in the period was 121.2 million euros.
Azimut, one of Italy's leading independent asset managers, said its assets under management at the end of September were 19.2 billion euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Antonella Ciancio)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts