BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.59
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
MILAN Nov 7 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday its nine-month net profit dropped 9 percent year-on year to 121 million euros ($164 million) in an unstable market.
Azimut's chief executive Pietro Giuliani said the group was confident for the rest of the year despite a "market context which is still quite volatile".
Total nine-month revenues rose to 327.9 million euros from 322.0 million euros, while in the third quarter net profit was 31.7 million euros, the company added in a statement. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
NEW YORK, March 7 Puerto Rico's oversight board is racing to review Governor Ricardo Rossello's blueprint for steering the island's economy out of fiscal crisis, but has key concerns over whether it can be implemented as planned, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes