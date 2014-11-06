BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
MILAN Nov 6 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it aimed to reach a net profit of 300 million euros by the of 2019 after net income rose 34 percent in the third quarter of this year.
In a statement Azimut said net profit was 42.6 million euros ($53.3 million) in July-September, up from 31.8 million euros in the same period a year ago. (1 US dollar = 0.7990 euro) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini editing by Valentina Za)
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge