MILAN Nov 6 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Thursday it aimed to reach a net profit of 300 million euros by the of 2019 after net income rose 34 percent in the third quarter of this year.

In a statement Azimut said net profit was 42.6 million euros ($53.3 million) in July-September, up from 31.8 million euros in the same period a year ago. (1 US dollar = 0.7990 euro) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini editing by Valentina Za)