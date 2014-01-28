BRIEF-Zoltav Resources names Lea Verny as non-executive chairman
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company
MILAN Jan 28 Italian asset manager Azimut said on Tuesday it expected 2013 net profit to be between 145 million and 160 million euros, at the high end of a range announced in November.
In a statement Azimut CEO Pietro Giuliani said the group posted net inflows in the first 15 days of this year of more than 280 million euros ($383 million).
Azimut's net financial position in 2013 was well above 300 million euros, the company said.
($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.
* SpareBank 1 SMN has transferred 3,806,952 shares at a price of 0.24 Norwegian crown in Havila Shipping ASA, to Guarantee Institute for Export Credits (GIEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)