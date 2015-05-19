MILAN May 19 Timone Fiduciaria, a company which controls 20 percent of Italy's Azimut Holding, said on Tuesday it had launched the sale of up to 5.26 percent in the asset manager.

The move comes after changes to a pact among Azimut's shareholders freed up shares for a possible sale.

Timone Finanziaria - which groups more than 1,200 Azimut asset managers, financial advisers and employees - is selling the shares through an accelerated book building, it said in a statement.

