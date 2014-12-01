MILAN Dec 1 Trading in Azimut's shares was halted after the stock fell 4.97 percent following an announcement the Italian asset manager would have to pay around 106 million euros ($131.8 million) to settle a tax dispute with Italy's fiscal authority.

Azimut said on Saturday the total disbursement would be limited to 92 million euros as it had already made some provisions.

(1 US dollar = 0.8043 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)