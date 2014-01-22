BRIEF-Sienna Senior Living announces acquisition of a 61% interest in Glenmore Lodge
LONDON Jan 22 AstraZeneca said European regulators had approved Xigduo for type 2 diabetes, in what was the first green light for a fixed dose combination of a SGLT2 inhibitor and metformin.
The drug combines in a twice daily tablet Forxiga, a SGLT2 inhibitor that reduces the reabsorption of excess glucose, and metformin, a standard in treating the condition.
Xigduo was developed by the alliance in diabetes therapy between the British company and Bristol-Myers Squibb, the companies said on Wednesday. AstraZeneca will take full control of the unit later this quarter.
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Glycyx Pharmaventures and Valeant Pharmaceuticals agree to binding terms of licensing agreement in the field of oncology