WARSAW, June 15 Poland's top chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow said on Friday it would seek shareholder backing for a giant share issue as it sets up defences against a $440 million unsolicited offer by Russian rival Acron.

Azoty will ask its shareholders, who include the Polish state with a 32 percent stake, to give it the option to raise the share capital by up to 75 percent within three years, which would water down existing shareholders.

An extraordinary shareholder meeting that will vote on the plan is scheduled for July 14. Investors will need to register their shares until June 28, a day before Acron's extended bid ends, meaning the Russian bidder will not yet be able to vote.

Azoty shares edged up 1 percent to 39.63 zlotys in mid afternoon trade, well above the 36 zlotys offered by Acron to value its bid at 1.5 billion zlotys ($438.7 million).

Poland, with an eye on the political ramifications of selling to a Russian company, opposes the bid by Acron, one of Europe's top 10 mineral fertiliser groups with assets in Canada, China, Estonia and Russia.

The ministry did not rule out a counter bid happening soon, arguing the sale of its holding would endanger Azoty's strategy and limit the value of other chemical makers.

Earlier on Friday, business daily Parkiet said German chemical group PCC could team up with private equity funds to counter bid for Azoty Tarnow.

The paper, without citing sources, said Polish businessman Michal Sololow, who controls chemicals maker Synthos, could also enter the fray, but added it was unlikely.

Parkiet quoted PCC Chief Executive Waldemar Preussner as saying the company was not looking to make a deal at the moment, but could be interested in the future.

