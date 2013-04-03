TEL AVIV, April 3 The board of Israeli real
estate developer Azrieli Group approved the
appointment of Yuval Bronstein as the company's chief executive
officer as of May 1, replacing Shlomo Sherf.
Bronstein, who has served as the company's chief financial
officer since 2007, was previously the deputy accountant general
at Israel's Finance Ministry.
Sherf, who was CEO of Azrieli for the past two years,
informed the company last week that he planned to resign.
Azrieli is controlled by Canadian businessman David Azrieli
and has numerous investments in Israel, including several
shopping malls. The group also owns Granite HaCarmel, which
operates in the energy, paint and water sectors.
Bronstein's appointment "ensures managerial continuity and
preserves the principle of stability", Azrieli Chairman David
Azrieli said on Wednesday.
Last month, Azrieli reported a fourth-quarter net profit of
369 million shekels ($101 million) compared with a loss of 129
million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)