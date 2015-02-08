JERUSALEM Feb 8 Real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it raised 615 million shekels ($158 million) in a bond offering to institutional investors.

Azrieli, which has investments in Israel including several shopping malls, said it aims to raise 700 million shekels and will sell bonds to the public on Monday.

The 5.5 year bonds will pay interest of 0.65 percent, the company said, noting that demand from Israel's largest institutions reached 3.1 billion shekels.

It was Azrieli's first financing round since an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange five years ago.

"The highly successful completion of the institutional stage attests to the capital market's faith in the company, and will allow a further reduction of the financing costs," said Yuval Bronstein, Azrieli's chief executive.

($1 = 3.89 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by William Hardy)