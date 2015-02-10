JERUSALEM Feb 10 Real estate developer Azrieli Group said on Tuesday it raised 623 million shekels ($161 million) in a public bond offering, falling short of its 700 million shekel target.

Azrieli, which has investments in Israel including several shopping malls, said it completed the bond offering on Monday in a sale to the public after it said on Sunday it sold 615 million shekels in bonds to institutional investors.

The 5.5 year bonds sold on Monday would pay interest of 0.65 percent, the company said, noting that demand from Israel's largest institutions reached 3.1 billion shekels.

The bond sales were Azrieli's first financing rounds since an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange five years ago.

($1 = 3.86 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Susan Thomas)